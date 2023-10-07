NFL-'All eyes on me': Swift attention an adjustment but no distraction says Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is adjusting to life under the microscope with Taylor Swift, telling reporters on Friday the media frenzy surrounding their relationship is no distraction.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is no stranger to the spotlight after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for a second time earlier this year.

But pop megastar Swift's appearance at his last two National Football League (NFL) games - in Kansas City and New York - has brought a whole other level of attention to his life.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place. But at the same time, you know, it comes with it," Kelce told reporters.

"You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason. Just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments."

The so-called "Swift Effect" sent sales for Kelce's jersey soaring and television ratings up as fans speculate on whether the multi-platinum artist will make an appearance at the Chiefs' away game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

"At the end of the day I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. So I'll just keep rolling with that," said Kelce.