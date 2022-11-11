NFL-D.C. AG suing Commanders owner Snyder for false statements in workplace investigation

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday announced his office was suing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the team, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents about an investigation into a toxic workplace culture.

The NFL fined the team $10 million last year after an independent counsel review found the workplace demonstrated "a general lack of respect" towards women but a full report on the investigation was never released.

"We allege Dan Snyder, the Commanders, Roger Goodell, and the NFL misled the public about what was being done to address the allegations of harassment and the toxic culture the Commanders maintained," Racine said.

"They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits roll."

The Commanders and the NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Snyder this month hired Bank of America Securities to explore the potential sale of the team, which is also reportedly being investigated for possible financial improprieties.