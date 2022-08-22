NFL - Cowboys retain title of NFL's most valuable team

The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable National Football League (NFL) team for a 16th consecutive year, according to the annual list published by business magazine Forbes on Monday.

The Cowboys, who have only made the playoffs four times in the last 12 seasons, are worth $8 billion, up 23 per cent from last year, Forbes said.

The New England Patriots ($6.4 billion), Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion), New York Giants ($6 billion) and Chicago Bears ($5.8 billion) completed the top five.

According to Forbes, the average value of the NFL's 32 teams rose 28 per cent percent from last year to $4.47 billion due in part to the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to the Walton-Penner ownership group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

The Cincinnati Bengals ($3 billion), who fell 23-20 to the Rams in last season's Super Bowl, were the NFL's lowest-valued team on the Forbes list.