NFL-DC AG suing Commanders owner Snyder for false statements in toxic workplace investigation
NFL-DC AG suing Commanders owner Snyder for false statements in toxic workplace investigation
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine is flanked by staff attorneys as he discusses his office's investigation of misconduct by the NFL's Washington Commanders and team owner Dan Snyder and the filing of a civil lawsuit by the city of Washington against Snyder and the football team, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine discusses his office's investigation of misconduct by the NFL's Washington Commanders and team owner Dan Snyder and the filing of a civil lawsuit by the city of Washington against the football team, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine announces a civil lawsuit as he discusses his office's investigation of misconduct by the NFL's Washington Commanders during a news conference in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
11 Nov 2022 02:46AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 02:46AM)
DC Attorney General Karl Racine on Thursday announced his office was suing Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the team, the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell for colluding to deceive residents about an investigation into a toxic workplace culture.

"We allege Dan Snyder, the Commanders, Roger Goodell, and the NFL misled the public about what was being done to address the allegations of harassment and the toxic culture the Commanders maintained," Racine said.

"They did all of this to hide the truth, protect their images and let the profits roll in."

Last year, the NFL fined the team $10 million after an independent counsel review found the workplace demonstrated "a general lack of respect" toward women.

Source: Reuters

