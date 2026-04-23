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NFL defends broadcasting strategy as regulators probe shift to pay TV
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NFL defends broadcasting strategy as regulators probe shift to pay TV

NFL defends broadcasting strategy as regulators probe shift to pay TV

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on a lectern in a press conference room during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

23 Apr 2026 03:17AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2026 03:19AM)
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WASHINGTON, April 22 : The National Football League on Tuesday defended its TV broadcast strategy as the Federal Communications Commission has been reviewing the growing shift of live sports to pay TV and subscription services away from broadcast networks.

The NFL met with the FCC, according to documents made public Tuesday. The NFL said more than 87 per cent of its games are aired on free broadcast TV and 100 per cent of local market games are broadcast on local over-the-air TV.

The NFL noted 86 of the top 100 TV programs in 2025 were NFL games.

Source: Reuters
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