NFL defends broadcasting strategy as regulators probe shift to pay TV

WASHINGTON, April 22 : The National Football League on Tuesday defended its TV broadcast strategy as the Federal Communications Commission has been reviewing the growing shift of live sports to pay TV and subscription services away from broadcast networks.

The NFL met with the FCC, according to documents made public Tuesday. The NFL said more than 87 per cent of its games are aired on free broadcast TV and 100 per cent of local market games are broadcast on local over-the-air TV.

The NFL noted 86 of the top 100 TV programs in 2025 were NFL games.