Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win

NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A general view as confetti falls in front of Philadelphia Eagles flags after they won Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Tyler Steen celebrate after winning Super Bowl LIX REUTERS/Mike Segar
NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is dunked with gatorade during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
NFL-Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LIX - Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States - February 9, 2025 Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX REUTERS/Brian Snyder
10 Feb 2025 11:31AM (Updated: 10 Feb 2025 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS :The Philadelphia Eagles obliterated the Kansas City Chiefs’ bid to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls with a blowout 40-22 win in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Eagles defense was simply immense, smothering the Chief's creative maestro Patrick Mahomes, and on offense their own quarterback Jalen Hurts led the way, throwing for two touchdowns and running for another as Philadelphia brutally avenged their 2023 loss to the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57.

Eagles dazzling running back Saquon Barkley grabbed 31 first-half rushing yards to break the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a regular season plus playoffs, to add icing to the Eagles' championship cake.

Sunday's thumping victory delivered a second Super Bowl win for the Eagles franchise whose other title victory was in 2018.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement