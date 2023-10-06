Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NFL-Fearsome linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NFL-Fearsome linebacker Dick Butkus dies at 80

06 Oct 2023 06:44AM (Updated: 06 Oct 2023 06:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The menacing Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus, who struck fear in opposing offenses and quarterbacks for nine National Football League (NFL) seasons, has died, the Chicago Bears said on Thursday. He was 80.

Known as a ferocious and punishing tackler, Butkus came to define the modern middle linebacker while spending his entire career in Chicago, where he earned eight Pro Bowl selections.

"The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California," the Butkus family said in a statement provided by the Bears.

The late Deacon Jones, a defensive end and fellow Hall of Famer, once described the two-time Defensive Player of the Year as "A well-conditioned animal, and every time he hit you, he tried to put you in the cemetery, not the hospital."

A Chicago native, Butkus played his college football at the University of Illinois and was taken third overall in the 1965 draft by the Bears.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.