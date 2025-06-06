NFL-Four-time league MVP Rodgers lands with Steelers after long free agency

NEW YORK :Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team said on Thursday, ending several weeks of speculation over the four-time NFL MVP's future after splitting from the New York Jets.

The 41-year-old played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, winning the Super Bowl in 2011, but failed to hit his stride in a two-year tenure with the Jets and he parted ways with the team in February.

Rodgers joins the Steelers on a one-year deal with the team, pending a physical.

As teams scrambled to assemble their quarterback talent early in free agency and during the NFL draft, the twice NFL passing touchdown leader kept fans waiting to see whether he would pick a new team or hang up his cleats for good.

He will arrive in Pittsburgh on Friday is expected to participate in the team mini-camp when it begins on Tuesday, according to an NFL Network report about his signing.