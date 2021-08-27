NFL League wants COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as players' vaccination rate hits 93%

NEW YORK: The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday (Aug 27) it has made clear it wanted to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for players, as it reported a nearly 93 per cent inoculation rate, despite assertions from the players' union the league had not proposed such a step.

The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) President JC Tretter, who plays for the Cleveland Browns, told ESPN this week that the NFL did not enforce or even discuss making vaccines a requirement to play this season, despite mandating inoculations for staff and coaches.

"I honestly don't understand where that came from," NFL General Counsel Lawrence Ferazani told reporters on Thursday. "We've been discussing with the players' association mandatory vaccination from the start."

Ferazani said the league "would still love to see that mandate go into effect tomorrow".

The NFLPA's assistant executive director of external affairs, George Atallah, said in a written statement that the union and player leadership "did not believe mandating vaccines for players was the best approach".

"We know vaccines are effective but we also know our strict protocols - when followed - are effective, as we proved last year," said Atallah.

The back-and-forth was the latest sign of tension between the league and the union, after a spat earlier this year over in-person voluntary workouts, with some players objecting over concerns related to the pandemic.

The two parties are also at odds over the frequency of testing for COVID-19. The league said it proposed weekly testing for vaccinated players, while the NFLPA has called for daily tests.