NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season
NFL-McVay to return as Rams head coach next season

FILE PHOTO: Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay returns to the locker room following a 19-16 overtime loss against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

14 Jan 2023 07:03AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 07:03AM)
LOS ANGELES : The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that head coach Sean McVay will return to lead the team again next season, ending speculation that the Super Bowl-winning coach might leave to take a broadcasting position.

The Rams backed up their championship last February with a dismal 5-12 record this season amid a torrent of injuries. McVay said at his season-ending press conference on Monday that he would take a few days to "reflect" before deciding on his next steps.

The Rams on Friday made it clear that the 36-year-old would indeed be back in 2023.

"Sean McVay informed the team he is excited to return next season," the Rams tweeted.

McVay is the NFL's third-highest paid coach at $14 million per season, according to Sportico. His contract with the Rams extends through the 2026 season.

In the wake of his Super Bowl triumph, the mediagenic McVay was offered a $100 million, five-year contract to join the Amazon Prime NFL broadcast team, the New York Post reported.

Source: Reuters

