NFL-NFLPA monitoring electromagnetic field situation at Super Bowl stadium due to player concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 : NFL Players Association officials said on Tuesday that after players expressed concern they had started monitoring an issue related to electromagnetic interference (EMF) at Levi's Stadium, where the Super Bowl is set for Sunday.

"I think everyone around it that you've seen with the players talking about it - everyone will want more data and want more feedback," NFLPA President Jalen Reeves-Maybin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are set to play the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, which is beside an electrical substation operated by the city of Santa Clara, California's Silicon Valley Power. Electrical substations generate EMF interference because of the high voltages and large currents moving through them.

A theory that the power substation generated harmful EMF interference gathered steam during the San Francisco 49ers regular season after a post on X. The post said the substation may have contributed to the team's injury-prone season.

Since then, the theory about the potential of harmful effects of EMF interference has gained traction and received attention from fans, players and National Football League officials. The 49ers have begun to study and research the issue and the players' association is waiting to see the results, Reeves-Maybin said.

The NFLPA is paying close attention to the potential issue around the EMF interference but believes, for the moment, "experts universally, publicly said that there's nothing to be concerned about," Interim Executive Director of the NFLPA David White said.

Earlier on Tuesday, 49ers CEO Jed York said on the Up & Adams program that the substation has been there for more than 30 years and dismissed the potential EMF concerns. "I don't believe that is something that is a real issue," he said.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills has also disputed the EMF theory on a recent league health and safety call.