NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'
NFL quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring 'for good'

American Football - NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Seattle Seahawks - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Nov 13, 2022. Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates after the match. (File photo: Reuters/Andreas Gebert)

01 Feb 2023 09:32PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2023 10:05PM)
National Football League quarterback Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is considered one of the game's all-time greats, said on Wednesday (Feb 01) that he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.

"I am retiring for good," Brady said in a 53-second video message that he posted on Twitter. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

The 45-year-old Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before relocating to Florida and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2021.

He retired for a short time after last season but reversed course and led Tampa Bay to the playoffs again in the current season before the team was eliminated.

The Northern California native is widely regarded as the best quarterback in league history and exits the game with five Super Bowl MVP awards and three league MVP awards.

Source: Reuters/cm

