Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NFL-Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NFL-Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered

NFL-Raiders coach Gruden resigns after homophobic, sexist emails uncovered

FILE PHOTO: Sep 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

12 Oct 2021 10:19AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday said he had resigned after emails that included racist, sexist and homophobic language were uncovered.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," he said in a statement posted on the team's Twitter account.

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us