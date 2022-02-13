NFL-Rams confident following final preparations for Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES : Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said his team was "ready to go" following the club's final on-field preparations before they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The 22-minute walk-through marked the final preparations before the title game, where the favored Rams will look to win their first championship since returning to LA six years ago.

The Rams have the good fortune of playing the game on their home field, the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

"We're very confident," McVay said after the practice in Thousand Oaks, according to a pool report.

"We're ready to go. Then we've just got to play great in that window that we've got.

"There's a good look in their eyes. I think there's a good urgency, but also I just have a good feeling about this team. I feel excited to watch them go and do their thing."

The Rams will stay on Saturday night in the same hotel they used during the regular season and McVay said he was not worried about potential distractions.

"I feel good," he said.

"These guys are locked in for the task at hand. I feel good about the leadership of our group. They understand what a great opportunity they've earned. I think they’re going to go and play well tomorrow."

There was no update to the injury report and starting tight end Tyler Higbee will miss the game after injuring his knee in the NFC Championship game.

McVay and the Rams will look to atone for the team's 13-3 loss to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2019.

The Rams have never won a Super Bowl while representing Los Angeles. Their lone championship came in 2000 when they were based in St. Louis.

The Bengals are looking to win their first title since being founded in 1967. They have played in the Super Bowl twice before, their last appearance coming 33 years ago.

