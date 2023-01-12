NFL-Rams, McVay face offseason of uncertainty after dismal season

LOS ANGELES : After enjoying a Hollywood ending with their dramatic Super Bowl triumph in Los Angeles last year, the Rams sequel bombed spectacularly this season and the franchise is now left waiting and see whether head coach Sean McVay will return.

The Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at their home stadium on Feb. 13 to claim their first title since returning to Los Angeles but whether it was a championship hangover or the inevitable result of injuries, they never threatened to repeat.

The Rams' ended the season 5-12, the worst ever record for a defending Super Bowl champion.

One year after McVay implored the team to "Run it back!" at their boozy championship parade it now looks like the mediagenic 36-year-old might next run to a job in the broadcasting booth.

"I'm going to take the next couple days to really reflect," McVay told reporters earlier this week.

"Obviously having a lot of conversations with various people that will determine the decision that's best for me, my family, the Rams and a lot of people. That's where we're at with that."

Even if he leaves the Rams for a job in TV, he would almost certainly consider returning to lead a team if the right opportunity arises.

"I don't get the sense in the least bit that I'm done coaching," he said.

"It's just a matter of what does that look like as it relates to the immediate future."

McVay stoked rumors that he might walk away when ESPN reported this week that he told his assistant coaching staff that they could seek employment elsewhere without resistance.

If McVay leaves, one contributing factor will be that the Rams prospects for immediate success are bleak.

They traded away their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions as part of a deal that brought in quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The team is also banged up with Stafford, Super Bowl MVP receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and a host of others unable to finish out the season on the field.

If McVay does indeed exit, the Rams may look to elevate defensive coordinator Raheem Morris or possibly bring in former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to fill the position.