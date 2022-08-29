NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0

Chris Streveler threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 22 seconds left, to lift the host New York Jets to a 31-27 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Streveler hit wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade, in stride for a 29-yard touchdown in the front-right corner of the end zone to tie the game at 24. The Giants responded with a field goal drive engineered by quarterback Davis Webb, who played most of the game after Tyrod Taylor was injured in the first quarter.

The Jets (3-0) came back with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that lasted 1:40. Streveler found receiver Calvin Jackson in the back-left corner for a 5-yard score.

Mims finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and the late touchdown. Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also caught touchdowns from Mike White, who went 13 of 17 for 170 yards.

Taylor, who started for the Giants (2-1), left in the first quarter with a back injury. Webb completed 30 of 38 passes for 202 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Austin Allen on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Steelers 19, Lions 9

Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett each got one final chance to shine in their quarterback competition as host Pittsburgh defeated Detroit.

Trubisky started the preseason finale and completed 15 of 19 passes for 160 yards and a 6-yard touchdown to Steven Sims, leading to a 16-0 Steelers lead at halftime. Kenny Pickett played most of the second half and finished 10 for 14 for 90 yards.

The Steelers (3-0) avoided a major blow after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left with a knee injury and leading receiver Diontae Johnson exited with a shoulder injury. Coach Mike Tomlin said there was no "long-term concern" and they could have returned if it were a regular-season situation.

For the Lions (1-2), David Blough went 17 for 32 for 160 yards and completed a late 5-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus.

-Field Level Media