Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0

NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Chris Streveler (15) celebrates with this teammates after throwing a touchdown in the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
Aug 28, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) catches the ball for a touchdown in the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Demetrius Taylor (62) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) takes a snap against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
NFL roundup: Jets outduel Giants to wrap preseason 3-0
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Carlins Platel (30) brings down Detroit Lions wide receiver TOm Kennedy (85) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
29 Aug 2022 10:59AM (Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chris Streveler threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 22 seconds left, to lift the host New York Jets to a 31-27 victory over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J.

Streveler hit wide receiver Denzel Mims, who recently requested a trade, in stride for a 29-yard touchdown in the front-right corner of the end zone to tie the game at 24. The Giants responded with a field goal drive engineered by quarterback Davis Webb, who played most of the game after Tyrod Taylor was injured in the first quarter.

The Jets (3-0) came back with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that lasted 1:40. Streveler found receiver Calvin Jackson in the back-left corner for a 5-yard score.

Mims finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and the late touchdown. Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith also caught touchdowns from Mike White, who went 13 of 17 for 170 yards.

Taylor, who started for the Giants (2-1), left in the first quarter with a back injury. Webb completed 30 of 38 passes for 202 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown to Austin Allen on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Steelers 19, Lions 9

Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett each got one final chance to shine in their quarterback competition as host Pittsburgh defeated Detroit.

Trubisky started the preseason finale and completed 15 of 19 passes for 160 yards and a 6-yard touchdown to Steven Sims, leading to a 16-0 Steelers lead at halftime. Kenny Pickett played most of the second half and finished 10 for 14 for 90 yards.

The Steelers (3-0) avoided a major blow after reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt left with a knee injury and leading receiver Diontae Johnson exited with a shoulder injury. Coach Mike Tomlin said there was no "long-term concern" and they could have returned if it were a regular-season situation.

For the Lions (1-2), David Blough went 17 for 32 for 160 yards and completed a late 5-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.