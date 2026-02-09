Logo
NFL-Seahawks beat Patriots to win Super Bowl LX
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (3) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Seattle Seahawks' Brady Russell and teammates celebrate winning the Super Bowl LX REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reacts REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Football - NFL - Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, United States - February 8, 2026 Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba celebrates after winning the Super Bowl LX REUTERS/Carlos Barria
09 Feb 2026 11:28AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2026 11:30AM)
SANTA CLARA, California, Feb 8 : The Seattle Seahawks denied the New England Patriots a record seventh Super Bowl title with a 29-13 triumph in the NFL's championship game on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
