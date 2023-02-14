Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NFL-Super Bowl betting in Nevada drops nearly 15% from record set in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NFL-Super Bowl betting in Nevada drops nearly 15% from record set in 2022

NFL-Super Bowl betting in Nevada drops nearly 15% from record set in 2022

FILE PHOTO: Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, United States - February 12, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs players celebrate winning Super Bowl LVII REUTERS/Caitlin O'hara

14 Feb 2023 11:41PM (Updated: 14 Feb 2023 11:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The value of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was 14.8 per cent below the record set last year, according to unaudited figures provided by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

A total of $153.2 million was wagered across Nevada's 185 sportsbooks compared with the $179.8 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl, the data released late on Monday showed.

Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $11.3 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 7.4 per cent compared with last year when they kept $15.4 million for a hold percentage of 8.6 per cent.

The hold total is the lowest since the NFL's championship game in February 2019 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams brought sportsbooks in the state $10.7 million with the same 7.4 per cent hold.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player MVP on Sunday after leading his team to a 38-35 victory during the game in Glendale, Arizona.

Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes during the game for 182 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter. The twice Super Bowl winner also ran for 44 yards, including a 26-yard scramble that helped set up the game-winning field goal.

Next year's Super Bowl will be held at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders and many experts are expecting betting around that game to reach new heights.

"The Nevada Gaming Control Board looks forward to Allegiant Stadium hosting Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas next year," Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said in a news release.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.