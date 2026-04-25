Ngidi leaves IPL game in ambulance after head injury

April 25 : South African Lungi Ngidi was rushed out of the stadium in an ambulance after the fast bowler hit his head while attempting a catch in Saturday's Indian Premier League game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

The Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and hitting his head on the turf.

The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the ground.

Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before the match resumed.