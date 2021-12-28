Logo
Ngidi takes six as S Africa rip through India on third morning
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul with teammates REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of India's Mohammed Shami REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates the wicket of India's Jasprit Bumrah with teammates REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Keshav Maharaj catches out India's Ravichandran Ashwin REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 28, 2021 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant with teammates REUTERS/Rogan Ward
28 Dec 2021 05:39PM (Updated: 28 Dec 2021 05:43PM)
PRETORIA : South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi took six wickets as the home side ripped through India's batting line-up on the third morning of the first test to have the visitors 327 all out in their first innings at Centurion Park on Tuesday.

India had resumed on 272 for three after the entire second day was washed out by rain, but with the sun shining, the wicket livened up and Ngidi (6-71) and Kagiso Rabada (3-72) took full advantage.

India opener KL Rahul could only add a single run to his score before he was the first man out for 123, and after that it became a procession as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for the addition of just 55 runs in 15.3 overs.

Ngidi's career best figures in tests are 6-39 on debut against India at Centurion Park in 2018.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

