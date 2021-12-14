NHL-Flames games postponed at least through Dec. 16 due to COVID-19

Calgary Flames' games will be postponed at least through Dec. 16 after six of the team's players and one staff member entered COVID-19 protocol within a 24-hour period, the National Hockey League (NHL) said on Monday.

The NHL said in a statement that the likelihood of more positive cases led to the decision which was made by the league in consultation with the NHL Players' Association and the Flames' medical groups.

"As an appropriate precaution, the team's training facilities have been closed, effective immediately, and will remain closed for players until further notice," the NHL said in a statement. "The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule.

Earlier on Monday the Flames, who hosted Boston at the weekend, announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and a member of the training staff entered the protocol.

Calgary, who are second in the Pacific division, had been scheduled to play at Chicago later on Monday and at Nashville on Tuesday before returning home to host Toronto on Thursday.

Barring a postponement of further games, Calgary will return to action on Saturday at home against Columbus.

"The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies," the NHL said.

