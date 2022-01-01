Logo
NHL postpones 9 more games, 90 in all, for COVID-19 issues
The NHL will not send players to February's Beijing Winter Olympics, according to multiple media reports. (File photo: Getty Images North America/AFP/Scott Taetsch)

01 Jan 2022 12:32PM (Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:32PM)
NEW YORK: Nine more games were postponed on Friday (Dec 31) by the National Hockey League (NHL) over COVID-19 issues, these following new attendance restrictions in Canadian cities due to the deadly virus.

In all, the NHL has delayed 90 games this season for COVID-19 issues, postponements that prompted the league to cancel plans for a February shutdown that would have let players compete in the Beijing Olympics.

The games involved in the latest postponements included a four-game New York Islanders road trip for matches at Seattle on Tuesday, Vancouver on Wednesday, Edmonton on Jan 8 and Calgary on Jan 10.

The Seattle contest was scrapped given the postponement of the three Western Canada contests, planned to be reset for later in the season when NHL officials hope current COVID-19 limits on attendance at indoor events might be eased or lifted.

Other games postponed were Minnesota's contests Monday at Ottawa and Jan 12 at Edmonton, Vegas games at Edmonton on Jan 14 and Calgary on Jan 15, and Edmonton's game at Winnipeg on Jan 16.

Source: AFP/dv

