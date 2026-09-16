NHL-Ovechkin was asked to appear in ad for Putin-backed United Russia, Capitals say

Sept 15 : Alexander Ovechkin was asked to participate in a video campaign for the United Russia political party, which is backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while in his native country this summer, the Washington Capitals said on Tuesday.

The National Hockey League's all-time leading goal scorer can be seen standing behind Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a political campaign ad for the ruling United Russia party.

The appearance has drawn criticism, with Ovechkin facing scrutiny over his longstanding ties to Putin as Russia wages war in Ukraine.

Russia will hold a parliamentary election from September 18 to 20, the first since it launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022.

“Alex Ovechkin is a Russian citizen who lives in Moscow with his family during the offseason and will live there following his retirement. This summer, while in Russia, he was asked by his country to participate in a video campaign," Capitals spokesperson Sergey Kocharov said in a statement to Reuters.

"As the longest-tenured athlete in Washington, D.C. and a pillar of the community, his focus and ours is on the season ahead and the continued impact he makes on the ice and in our city.”

Reuters sought comment from Ovechkin via the Capitals and a marketing agent.

Czech Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek criticised Ovechkin and former Russian hockey player Viacheslav Fetisov on Monday for appearing in the ad.

"Everyone in this photograph has chosen to officially support Russia's imperialist war in Ukraine. Among them are also hockey player Ovechkin and former hockey player and national team captain Fetisov. Because of each of them, many Ukrainians and Russians will be killed," Hasek, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, wrote on X.

Reuters has contacted Fetisov for comment.

Ovechkin, who led the Capitals to a Stanley Cup in 2018, formed a public movement in support of Putin in 2017 and his Instagram profile picture is a photo of him and the Russian president.

He called for peace in February 2022 following his home country's invasion of Ukraine. When asked about his support for Putin at the time, Ovechkin said, "Well, he is my President. But ... I am not in politics. I am an athlete and ... I hope everything is going to be done soon."

Ovechkin, who turns 41 on Thursday, has scored 929 goals in 1,573 regular-season NHL games. He will play his 22nd season after signing a one-year, $4.25-million contract with the Capitals in July.