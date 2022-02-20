NHL roundup: Blues break out in 3rd period to bust Leafs

Brandon Saad scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, and the visiting St. Louis Blues went on to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 Saturday night.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice for the Blues. Klim Kostin, Brayden Schenn and Ryan O'Reilly also scored. David Perron and Robert Thomas each added two assists.

Ville Husso stopped 34 shots for St. Louis.

William Nylander scored twice for the Maple Leafs, who had won their seven previous home games. TJ Brodie also scored, and Alexander Kerfoot added two assists.

Jack Campbell made 28 saves for Toronto.

Flames 2, Kraken 1

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist as host Calgary extended its winning streak to nine games, handing expansion Seattle its third straight defeat.

Matthew Tkachuk also scored and goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have outscored opponents 39-14 during the streak.

Calle Jarnkrok scored for cellar-dwelling Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 of 37 shots. Lindholm, who scored for the seventh straight game, snapped a 1-1 tie at 7:31 of the third period.

Ducks 7, Canucks 4

Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers had two goals each to help visiting Anaheim end a four-game losing streak with a win against Vancouver.

Troy Terry had a goal and an assist, Trevor Zegras had three assists, and John Gibson had 16 saves and an assist for the Ducks, who won for the first time since Jan. 29.

Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists, and Tanner Pearson, Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who had won three of four coming out of the All-Star break.

Avalanche 5, Sabres 3

Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon each had a goal and an assist, while Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots, as visiting Colorado beat Buffalo.

Nazem Kadri, J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also had goals for the Avalanche, who swept the season series. Colorado won for the fourth time in its past five games.

Tage Thompson recorded his first career hat trick, Jeff Skinner had two assists and Dustin Tokarski had 31 saves for the Sabres, who lost for the fifth time in their past seven games (2-4-1).

Oilers 4, Jets 2

Connor McDavid took over the NHL points lead with a goal and two assists as Edmonton won its fifth straight game, defeating host Winnipeg in a matinee.

Before scoring his 26th goal, McDavid assisted on markers by Zach Hyman (power play) and Kailer Yamamoto. His 71 points are two better than teammate Leon Draisaitl. Tyson Barrie produced two helpers, Darnell Nurse scored and Mikko Koskinen made 22 saves.

The Jets' offense had scored at least five goals in three of the past four games, but only got tallies from Adam Lowry and Kyle Connor. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots as Winnipeg finished its four-game homestand 2-2-0.

Bruins 3, Senators 2 (OT)

David Pastrnak scored 2:42 into overtime to lift visiting Boston to a victory over Ottawa.

Taylor Hall skated around the perimeter before setting up Pastrnak's one-timer from the top of the left circle. The goal was Pastrnak's team-leading 25th of the season and snapped a four-game point drought.

Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Brandon Carlo each scored a goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have won all three meetings against Ottawa this season. Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored a goal while competing in his 100th career NHL game. Defenseman Nick Holden also tallied.

Kings 5, Coyotes 3

Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe each registered two goals and an assist to help visiting Los Angeles rally from a 3-1 second period deficit for a win against Arizona.

It was Kempe's second straight two-goal game. Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who have won four of five and have points in eight of their past nine games (6-1-2). Anze Kopitar had three assists and Cal Petersen made 20 saves.

Anton Stralman, Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who are 2-9-0 over their past 11 games. Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves for Arizona, which was playing its first game since Feb. 11.

