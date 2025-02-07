NHL roundup: Canucks win on Drew O’Connor's OT penalty shot

Drew O'Connor scored on a penalty shot in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 road win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Thirty-three seconds into the extra frame, Sharks center Macklin Celebrini interfered with O'Connor on a clear scoring chance. The penalty shot was awarded, and O'Connor converted his second goal in three games since the Canucks acquired him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

O'Connor's penalty-shot goal in overtime was the second in Canucks history. Ben Hutton turned the trick against Arizona on Nov. 17, 2016. Jake Walman, then of the Detroit Red Wings, was the last player in the NHL to do so on Feb. 10, 2024. He played for the Sharks on Thursday.

Vancouver is 3-0-0 against San Jose this season and is 15-1-0 vs. the Sharks dating back to January 2020. Thatcher Demko has been a big part of that dominance, as Demko is 13-0-0 against San Jose. The goaltender was sharp again Thursday, stopping 33 of 34 shots.

Tyler Toffoli had the only goal for the Sharks, who are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

Maple Leafs 3, Kraken 1

Anthony Stolarz, making his first appearance since Dec. 12, stopped 26 shots as Toronto won in Seattle.

Stolarz had missed 24 games following knee surgery. Philippe Myers, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to 3-0-0 on their four-game Western trip that concludes Saturday in Vancouver.

Eeli Tolvanen scored and Joey Daccord made 27 saves for Seattle, which went 1-3-1 on its five-game homestand.

Panthers 3, Blues 2

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals, including the game-winner with 11.8 seconds left, as Florida won in St. Louis.

Mackie Samoskevich also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of their last 10 games. Samoskevich left the game early in the second period with an upper-body injury. Spencer Knight made 20 saves for Florida to earn the victory.

Zack Bolduc and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues, who fell to 1-5-1 in their last seven games overall and 11-14-2 at home this season. Joel Hofer made 31 saves.

Lightning 5, Senators 1

Brandon Hagel notched the go-ahead goal for the second straight game against Ottawa, and Tampa Bay swept a two-game home series against Ottawa.

Hagel tallied for a 2-1 lead in the second period before the Lightning scored three times in the third to earn four points in the rare two-game home series against the same opponent. Brayden Point had a goal and two assists, while Jake Guentzel, Mitchell Chaffee and Erik Cernak also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who won both game in the series, registered 27 saves on Thursday.

Ottawa's Michael Amadio scored for the third game in his past four. With an assist, Tim Stutzle stretched his point streak to seven games (two goals, eight helpers).

Utah 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Dylan Guenther scored the overtime winner as Utah edged host Columbus.

Guenther put home his own rebound, on a partial breakaway, for his team-leading 19th goal of the season at 4:27 of the extra period. It's the second overtime winner in as many games for Guenther. Lawson Crouse and Olli Maatta scored in regulation for Utah, which has won back-to-back games after snapping a five-game skid.

Justin Danforth and Ivan Provorov had the goals for the Blue Jackets, who have dropped three straight. Elvis Merzlinkins stopped 30 shots.

Avalanche 4, Flames 2

Martin Necas scored twice in a three-point game and Cale Makar collected one goal and one assist to pace visiting Colorado to its sixth consecutive head-to-head victory over Calgary.

Artturi Lehkonen also scored for the Avalanche, and Nathan MacKinnon collected three assists to move back atop the league's point-scoring race with 83. Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves as Colorado won for the third time in four games.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Rasmus Andersson scored for the Flames, who have lost two straight and five out of seven. Dustin Wolf stopped 30 shots.

Knights 3, Devils 1

Jack Eichel scored for the eighth time in the last nine games as Vegas snapped a four-game losing streak with a win in Newark, N.J.

Nicolas Roy and Shea Theodore also scored goals for Vegas, which won for just the fourth time in 15 games (4-8-3). Adin Hill finished with 14 saves for the Golden Knights.

Ondrej Palat scored a goal and Jake Allen made 37 saves for New Jersey, which was outshot 40-15 and managed just nine shots on goal over the first two periods. It was the third loss in five games for the Devils and seventh over the past 11 games (4-5-2).

Capitals 4, Flyers 3

Lars Eller and Jakob Chychrun scored in the third period to lift Washington to a win at Philadelphia.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 879th career goal and now needs 16 to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most goals in NHL history. Connor McMichael also scored, and Charlie Lindgren made 19 saves.

Matvei Michkov scored twice for Philadelphia - and he nearly completed his first career hat trick with a "Michigan-style" goal early in the third period, only for Lindgren to make the save. Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five games in a row. Ivan Fedotov made 14 saves.

Wild 2, Hurricanes 1

Filip Gustavsson made 37 saves for Minnesota in a win against Carolina in Saint Paul, Minn.

Yakov Trenin and newcomer Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Wild, who snapped a two-game skid.

Sebastian Aho scored, and Frederik Andersen made 22 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row.

