NHL roundup: Caps rally for shootout win over Flames

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the shootout winner as the host Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit en route to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Former Flames forward Matthew Phillips notched a goal and an assist, and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals. Goalie Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves through overtime. In the shootout, he stopped Jonathan Huberdeau's offering, while Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri hit iron.

Dillon Dube and Adam Ruzicka each collected a goal and an assist for the Flames, while Noah Hanifin posted two assists. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 shots through overtime.

Kuznetsov, the first player in the shootout, skated slowly toward the goal before lifting home the winner, the only goal in the showdown.

Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 0

James Reimer made 23 saves to record a shutout in his Detroit debut and the Red Wings silenced host Columbus.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Michael Rasmussen, Dylan Larkin and Andrew Copp had the goals for Detroit, which has won two straight games after a season-opening loss to New Jersey.

Spencer Martin stopped 24 shots for the Blue Jackets. Columbus has dropped two of its first three games of the season.

Panthers 4, Devils 3

Sam Reinhart scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots to lead Florida to a win in Newark, N.J.

The Devils trailed 4-0 before scoring three unanswered third-period goals, but Florida held on for the win. Carter Verhaeghe and Niko Mikkola also scored for the Panthers, who earned their first victory of the season.

Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves for the Devils, who lost their second straight game. Erik Haula, Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey. Haula and Bratt each added an assist.

Rangers 2, Coyotes 1

Vincent Trocheck scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 11:34 remaining and New York enjoyed a successful home opener, beating Arizona.

Chris Kreider scored his fourth goal of the season in the opening period as the Rangers improved to 2-1-0 under new coach Peter Laviolette. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for the win.

Clayton Keller scored on the power play for Arizona, which failed in a bid to open a season with consecutive wins for the first time since starting 3-0-0 in 2015-16. Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots in his season debut.

Blackhawks 4, Maple Leafs 1

Corey Perry scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and visiting Chicago defeated Toronto.

MacKenzie Entwistle, Tyler Johnson and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Blackhawks, who had lost two of their first three games of the season. Andreas Athanasiou had two assists for Chicago, while Arvid Soderblom made 34 saves in the victory.

John Tavares scored for Toronto, which won its first two games of the season. Joseph Woll stopped 27 shots in the loss.

