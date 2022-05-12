Logo
NHL roundup: Carter Verhaeghe (5 points) leads Panthers' rally
May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) controls the puck away from Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) during the third period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates his goal against the Washington Capitals with teammates on the ice during the second period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with he New York Rangers bench during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates the goal scored by center Filip Chytil (72) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
12 May 2022 02:32PM (Updated: 12 May 2022 02:32PM)
Carter Verhaeghe scored twice - including the go-ahead tally in the third period - and added three primary assists as the Florida Panthers rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Washington Capitals, 5-3, on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series at Sunrise, Fla.

The top-seeded Panthers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. The eighth-seeded Capitals will host Game 6 on Friday night, hoping to stave off elimination.

Verhaeghe has set a team record with five goals in a playoff series. On his go-ahead goal with 16:56 left in the third, Verhaeghe's backcheck stripped the puck from Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. Verhaeghe then passed ahead to Aleksander Barkov before finishing the 2-on-1 rush.

T.J. Oshie scored twice, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves to lead Washington. Justin Schultz added one goal, and Evgeny Kuznetsov added two assists.

Rangers 5, Penguins 3

Filip Chytil scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period on the power play and New York rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to stave off playoff elimination with a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

It was the first career playoff goal for Chytil, who was the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Rangers.

Jacob Trouba and Alexis Lafreniere each had a goal and an assist and Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren also scored goals for the Rangers, who still trail the best-of-seven first round Eastern Conference series, 3-2. Game 6 is Friday night in Pittsburgh. Vezina finalist Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 of 32 shots.

Flames 3, Stars 1

Andrew Mangiapane scored the winning goal and host Calgary netted three unanswered third-period tallies to claim a victory over Dallas in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Mikael Backlund and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Both Mangiapane and Backlund also collected an assist. Calgary's Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves to claim another goaltending battle.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, while goaltender Jake Oettinger made 29 saves in a strong outing.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

