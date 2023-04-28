NHL roundup: Chandler Stephenson nets 2, Knights KO Jets

Logo
28 Apr 2023 04:54PM (Updated: 28 Apr 2023 04:54PM)
Chandler Stephenson scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a series-clinching, 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of a Western Conference first-round playoffs series on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Mark Stone added a goal and two assists and William Karlsson also scored for Vegas, which roared back from a 5-1 loss in Game 1 to win the best-of-seven series four games to one.

Stephenson registered the first two-goal playoff game of his career, and Stone notched his second three-point game of the 2023 playoffs. Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit finished with 29 saves to improve to 9-1-0 in his past 10 starts dating back to the regular season.

Kyle Connor scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for Winnipeg.

Devils 4, Rangers 0

Erik Haula scored twice in a three-point game and goaltender Akira Schmid posted his first career playoff shutout as New Jersey claimed a victory over New York in Game 5 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J.

Dawson Mercer collected one goal and one assist and Ondrej Palat scored in the opening minute for the Devils, who hold a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. New Jersey has won three consecutive games after losing the first two of the series, all since Schmid was given the net. The rookie made 23 saves in the Game 5 victory.

The Devils will look to close out the series on Saturday in New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 39 shots for the Rangers, who have scored only two goals in the past three games after tallying 10 times in the series' first two contests.

Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2

Michael Eyssimont and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist and visiting Tampa Bay avoided elimination in the first-round playoff series with a victory over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs lead the best-of-seven series three games to two.

Nicholas Paul and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots. Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares added two assists. Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

