NHL roundup: Garnet Hathaway's late goals propel Caps to win
18 Nov 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 18 Nov 2021 04:10PM)
Garnet Hathaway scored two goals late in the third period and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Hathaway gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 16:30, then added an empty-net goal at 18:42. All five of Hathaway's goals have come in his past four games.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves to earn his second shutout of the season for the Capitals, who are 5-0-1 in their past six games. John Carlson had two assists for Washington, which was playing the second of back-to-back games after an overtime loss at Anaheim on Tuesday.

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves for the Kings, who saw their eight-game point streak (7-0-1) end as they opened a seven-game homestand.

Avalanche 4, Canucks 2

Rantanen and Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists each, and visiting Colorado used three power-play goals to beat Vancouver.

Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar contributed a goal and an assist apiece while Darcy Kuemper stopped 32 shots for Colorado, which has won three straight.

Tucker Poolman had a goal and an assist, Conor Garland also scored and Thatcher Demko made 26 saves for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Blackhawks 4, Kraken 2

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves and Alex DeBrincat had a "Gordie Howe hat trick" - a goal, an assist and a fight - as Chicago won at Seattle.

Patrick Kane added a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who improved to 4-0-0 under interim coach Derek King. Seth Jones and Jake McCabe also scored for Chicago.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde recorded third-period goals and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 of 18 shots as the expansion Kraken took their fifth consecutive defeat.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

