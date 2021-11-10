NHL roundup: Hurricanes rally, beat Lightning in OT

Carolina's Martin Necas scored the game-winner in overtime as the Hurricanes rallied to beat the host Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Late in the extra session, Necas skated in on Victor Hedman, stopped to let the big defenseman go by, and snapped home the winning marker past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy at 3:26. It was the second straight season the Czech center beat the Lightning in overtime.

Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen scored, while Trocheck, Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho and Tony DeAngelo posted helpers.

Following Saturday's poor showing against Florida when he allowed four goals, Frederik Andersen made 17 saves for the Hurricanes, who are 4-0-0 in one-goal games.

Kings 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Adrian Kempe extended his goal streak to four games by scoring 3:39 into overtime to fuel visiting Los Angeles to a victory over Montreal.

Kempe sent Los Angeles to its sixth straight win after driving to the net and beating Jake Allen (31 saves) for his fifth goal of the season. Alex Iafallo and Brendan Lemieux each scored a goal and Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Kings, who began their win streak with a 5-2 victory over Montreal on Oct. 30.

Jake Evans and defenseman Ben Chiarot each scored a goal and Artturi Lehkonen had two assists for the Canadiens, who have lost three in a row.

Blackhawks 3, Penguins 2 (SO)

Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat scored in a shootout and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 42 shots against his former team to lift host Chicago over Pittsburgh.

A pair of second-period goals staked the Blackhawks to a seemingly comfortable lead, as Jujhar Khaira and Seth Jones tallied the first goals of their Chicago careers.

Jeff Carter scored twice in the third period for Pittsburgh to force overtime. Jake Guentzel had two assists for the Penguins, and Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

Red Wings 4, Oilers 2

Vladislav Namestnikov scored two goals and host Detroit extended its winning streak to three games by defeating Edmonton.

Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider had the other goals for Detroit, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 31 saves.

Connor McDavid scored his ninth goal of the season for the Oilers, who lost for just the second time this season. Jesse Puljujarvi had the other Edmonton goal while Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots.

Golden Knights 4, Kraken 2

Reilly Smith scored twice in a 46-second span early in the third period and Robin Lehner made 25 saves as Vegas rallied for a victory over Seattle in Las Vegas.

Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and an assist and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Vegas, which won for the sixth time in its past eight games. William Carrier, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists apiece.

Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle scored goals for Seattle, which fell to 1-6-1 on the road. Chris Driedger finished with 19 saves in his first start for the Kraken.

Devils 7, Panthers 3

Andreas Johnsson scored twice and New Jersey ended the game by scoring five unanswered goals as it beat visiting Florida in Newark, N.J.

Nico Hischier, P.K. Subban, Pavel Zacha, Ty Smith and Jimmy Vesey also scored for the Devils, who have won two straight. New Jersey goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves.

Sam Bennett, Aleksander Barkov and Owen Tippett scored for the Panthers, who lost both ends of a back-to-back after opening the season 10-0-1. Florida fell to the New York Rangers 4-3 on Monday.

Bruins 3, Senators 2

Patrice Bergeron's late goal capped a three-goal second period as Boston defeated visiting Ottawa to hand the Senators their fifth consecutive defeat.

Bergeron took a pass from David Pastrnak and gained control of the bouncing puck in the left circle before flicking it past Ottawa goaltender Matt Murray for the go-ahead goal at 18:40 of the middle period.

It was Bergeron's fifth goal in three games after a four-goal outburst in a 5-1 win against Detroit last Thursday. Brad Marchand also netted his fifth goal and Derek Forbort scored his second for the Bruins, who have won five of their past eight games.

Blues 3, Jets 2 (SO)

Jordan Binnington made 39 saves and stopped all four shootout attempts as visiting St. Louis edged Winnipeg.

Ryan O'Reilly scored the only goal in the shootout as the Blues won for the eighth time in 11 games. Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist each in regulation play.

Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves.

Sharks 4, Flames 1

Logan Couture's early third-period goal was the game-winning tally and sparked a three-goal period that gave San Jose a victory at Calgary.

Alexander Barabanov, Tomas Hertl and Jonathan Dahlen also scored for the Sharks, who snapped a two-game skid. Adin Hill made 37 saves for the win, and Brent Burns collected two assists for his second consecutive game.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, who took their first regulation-time loss since their season opener - snapping a 10-game stretch in which they were 7-0-3. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots.

Ducks 3, Canucks 2 (OT)

Troy Terry scored in overtime to lift Anaheim over host Vancouver for its fifth win in a row.

Terry also had an assist to extend his point streak to 12 games (nine goals, seven assists), the longest in the NHL this season. Cam Fowler and Isac Lundestrom also scored, and John Gibson made 41 saves for the Ducks, who haven't won five in a row since Nov. 27-Dec. 5, 2018.

J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson scored, and Jaroslav Halak made 27 saves for Vancouver in the finale of a seven-game homestand.

-Field Level Media