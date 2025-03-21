NHL roundup: Jets outlast Oilers in OT

Kyle Connor got the winner 1:13 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets outlasted the host Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday.

Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won for the fourth time in five games, and Cole Perfetti and Brandon Tanev also scored. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves for the victory.

The Oilers' Jeff Skinner scored twice, Zach Hyman also scored, and Darnell Nurse registered two assists. Stuart Skinner saved 13 of 16 shots but was replaced by Calvin Pickard in the third period due to an injury.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid also exited because of a lower-body injury.

Blues 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

A late Vancouver goal forced overtime, but Philip Broberg notched the winning tally as St. Louis picked up a victory over the visiting Vancouver in a key battle in the Western Conference wild-card race.

Tyler Tucker and Dylan Holloway each had a goal and an assist for the Blues, who picked up their fourth straight win. Zack Bolduc also scored, Brayden Schenn finished with two assists, and Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.

Brock Boeser had two goals for the Canucks, including one with four seconds left in the third period that tied the game. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal for Vancouver, while Elias Pettersson finished with two helpers. Kevin Lankinen turned aside 25 shots.

Golden Knights 5, Bruins 1

Pavel Dorofeyev produced his second career hat trick to lead Vegas Golden past Boston in Las Vegas.

Brett Howden and Ivan Barbashev also scored goals and Jack Eichel, Brandon Saad and Noah Hanifin each added two assists for the Golden Knights, who snapped a two-game losing streak (0-1-1). Adin Hill made 18 saves for the victory.

Morgan Geekie scored a goal and Jeremy Swayman finished with 27 saves for the Bruins, who dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1) and lost for the seventh time in nine games (2-6-1).

Flames 5, Devils 3

Calgary registered four unanswered goals in the third period to rally for a victory in Newark, N.J.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist for the Flames, who picked up their second straight win, while Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov and Nazem Kadri each tallied for Calgary.

Nico Hischier finished with a goal and an assist for New Jersey and Erik Haula and Paul Cotter both scored. The Devils led 3-1 heading into the third period before the Flames came back and dealt the hosts their second loss in three games.

Kings 3, Blackhawks 1

Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves for visiting Los Angeles in a win against Chicago.

Kuemper has surrendered just five goals in his past six games, after a 10-game run in which he gave up 31. Trevor Moore, Alex Turcotte and Joel Edmundson scored for the Kings, who have won six of seven.

Connor Bedard scored and Spencer Knight made 30 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost a season-high six in a row (0-5-1).

Utah Hockey Club 5, Sabres 2

Mikhail Sergachev scored twice for Utah in a win against Buffalo in Salt Lake City.

Dylan Guenther broke a third-period tie for Utah before Kevin Stenlund and Sergachev added insurance goals. Logan Cooley also scored and Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves.

JJ Peterka and Ryan McLeod scored for the Sabres, while James Reimer finished with 27 saves.

Ducks 4, Predators 1

John Gibson returned after missing seven games with a lower-body injury and made 33 saves to help visiting Anaheim defeat Nashville.

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, whose only two wins in the past six games have come against the Predators. Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry and Alex Killorn also scored, and Mason McTavish had two assists. The Ducks swept Nashville for the first time since 2015.

Steven Stamkos scored and Justus Annunen made 30 saves for the Predators, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1).

Capitals 3, Flyers 2

Alex Ovechkin scored to get to within seven goals of the all-time scoring record as Washington held off visiting Philadelphia for its eighth win in nine games.

Brandon Duhaime and Andrew Mangiapane also tallied for the Capitals, who led 3-0 before the Flyers scored twice in the third period. Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Charlie Lindgren stopped 27 shots for Washington.

Ryan Poehling had a goal and an assist and Sean Couturier tallied for Philadelphia, which snapped a stretch of two straight games without a goal. Samuel Ersson finished with 13 saves.

Lightning 3, Stars 2 (SO)

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had a goal with an assist and Gage Goncalves notched the deciding tally in the shootout as Tampa Bay won at Dallas.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves for the Lightning, who overcame blowing a 2-0 lead to win their third straight. Goncalves came through in the fourth round of the shootout for Tampa Bay, which is 14-3-2 since Jan. 30.

Rookie Oskar Back and Mason Marchment each scored in the second period for the Stars, who had their eight-game home winning streak end. Casey DeSmith finished with 36 saves.

Panthers 1, Blue Jackets 0 (OT)

Aleksander Barkov scored the game's lone goal just 29 seconds into overtime to earn Florida the road win over Columbus.

The Blue Jackets played a man down heading into the extra period after Kirill Marchenko was whistled for a delay-of-game penalty toward the end of regulation. Barkov capitalized with a shot from the high slot for his 19th goal of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 25 saves in his fifth shutout of the season for the Panthers. Elvis Merzlikins totaled 27 saves for Columbus, which was shut out for the fourth time in seven games.

Islanders 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Bo Horvat's second goal of the night was the game-winner with 1:23 left in overtime as New York beat Montreal in Elmont, N.Y.

Anthony Duclair and Simon Holmstrom each scored for the Islanders, who led 3-1 in the third period before the Canadiens stormed back to force overtime. Anthony DeAngelo and Noah Dobson both had two assists for New York, and

Ilya Sorokin recorded 38 saves.

Patrik Laine scored once and had an assist for Montreal, while Joshua Roy and Brendan Gallagher each tallied. Sam Montembeault made 21 saves.

Avalanche 5, Senators 1

Brock Nelson scored his first two goals for Colorado, leading the visitors to a victory over Ottawa.

Cale Makar scored a goal and added an assist while Nathan MacKinnon and Joel Kiviranta also tallied for the Avalanche, who improved to 9-1-1 in their past 11 games. Scott Wedgewood made 15 saves and both Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton recorded a pair of assists.

Dylan Cozens had the lone goal for the Senators, who have lost back-to-back games. Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg, who stopped 18 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Rangers 3

John Tavares scored twice and added an assist to become the eighth active player to reach 1,100 career points as Toronto won at New York.

Matthew Knies also scored and Jack McCabe collected a career-high three assists by setting up the Maple Leafs' first three goals. William Nylander contributed two assists, and Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz made 27 saves.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist and Will Borgen and Chris Kreider added a tally apiece as the Rangers dropped their third straight. Igor Shesterkin stopped 24 shots.

Hurricanes 3, Sharks 1

Sebastian Aho and Sean Walker scored third-period goals to lead Carolina to a road victory over San Jose.

The Hurricanes are on the eighth winning streak of eight or more games in franchise history, with two of those runs coming this season. Seth Jarvis scored Carolina's other goal, and Frederik Andersen stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his 10th victory in 15 starts this season.

William Eklund collected the only goal for the Sharks, who are 1-5-0 in their past six games. In his first career start and just his fourth NHL game, Georgi Romanov looked sharp while stopping 26 of 29 Carolina shots.

