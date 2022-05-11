NHL roundup: Kings nip Oilers in OT for 3-2 edge

Adrian Kempe scored two goals, including the game-winner 1:12 into overtime, to give the visiting Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series on Tuesday night.

Kempe, who also had an assist, took control of the puck in the neutral zone and then rushed up the right wing and cut inside a diving Duncan Keith and slid a forehand shot around the right pad of goaltender Mike Smith for the game-winner.

Phillip Danault, Troy Stecher and Andreas Athanasiou also scored goals for Los Angeles, which took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 24 saves while making his 90th consecutive playoff start.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Smith finished with 38 saves.

Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1

Seth Jarvis scored twice and Carolina moved one win away from advancing to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by beating Boston in Raleigh, N.C.

Vincent Trocheck and Tony DeAngelo had a goal and two assists and Teuvo Teravainen had three assists for the Hurricanes, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2. Antti Raanta made 33 saves. Sebastian Aho had two assists to reach 40 career playoff points, moving past Rod Brind'Amour and Ron Francis into sole possession of second place in franchise history.

Connor Clifton scored and Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves for the Bruins.

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Toronto rallied past visiting Tampa Bay to take a 3-2 lead in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares added a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly also scored. Toronto's Jack Campbell had a solid game in goal with some big saves among the 32 shots he stopped.

Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh scored for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov added two assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 21 saves for Tampa Bay.

Blues 5, Wild 2

Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals, all in the third period, to lead visiting St. Louis to a win against Minnesota in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series in Saint Paul, Minn.

Ryan O'Reilly scored for the third straight game, Brandon Saad also scored and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the Blues, who took a 3-2 series lead.

Kirill Kaprizov scored two power-play goals to give him seven tallies in the series for the Wild, who were leading 2-1 midway through the game. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27 shots in the defeat.

