NHL roundup: Knights snap Bruins' home win streak

Reilly Smith scored in the fifth round of the shootout as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights held off the Boston Bruins for a 4-3 win on Monday night, ending the Bruins' historic home win streak.

Boston was 14-0-0 on home ice this season - the longest home winning streak to begin a season in NHL history - before former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy's club took two points.

Logan Thompson backstopped Vegas, making 40 saves before going a perfect 5-for-5 in the shootout (though two Bruins didn't put their shootout attempts on target). Vegas' Paul Cotter scored twice, Jonathan Marchessault also scored and Shea Theodore logged two assists.

Boston climbed out of a 3-0 hole to force extra time. Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak scored in the second period and Taylor Hall netted the tying goal at 3:08 of the third. Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves.

Canucks 7, Canadiens 6 (OT)

Elias Pettersson scored 13 seconds into overtime as Vancouver rallied from a 4-0, first-period deficit to defeat visiting Montreal.

Ilya Mikheyev scored two goals and Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist for Vancouver. Jack Studnicka, Bo Horvat and Conor Garland also scored goals and Riley Stillman had two assists. Collin Delia, who replaced starting goalie Spencer Martin with 3:43 left in the first period, made 14 saves in his Vancouver debut for the win.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist and Josh Anderson, Christian Dvorak, Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan and Michael Pezzetta also scored for the Canadiens. Jordan Harris added a pair of assists, and Sam Montembeault finished with 25 saves.

Capitals 3, Oilers 2

Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as visiting Washington defeated Edmonton.

Dowd gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 7:13 of the final period when he received a drop pass from Aliaksei Protas on the rush and beat Stuart Skinner from the slot. Lars Eller and T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 2-2-1 on their six-game road trip. Charlie Lindgren made 28 saves for the win.

Connor McDavid scored in his fifth straight game and Brett Kulak also scored for the Oilers, who had won four of their previous five games. Skinner made 47 saves, including 22 in the first period.

Flyers 5, Avalanche 3

Travis Sanheim had one goal and one assist as host Philadelphia earned a rare victory, beating Colorado, which lost leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon to injury.

Tanner Laczynski, Tony DeAngelo, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each scored one goal as Scott Laughton and Kevin Hayes added two assists apiece for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Philadelphia's Carter Hart made 29 saves.

Alex Newhook scored two goals and Mikko Rantanen added one for the depleted Avalanche, who had MacKinnon leave the ice with eight minutes remaining in the first period and not return. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots.

Rangers 6, Blues 4

Alexis Lafreniere scored the tiebreaking goal with 11:44 remaining in the third period and host New York, which blew three one-goal leads, emerged with a victory over struggling St. Louis.

New York defenseman K'Andre Miller scored the tying goal early in the third. Braden Schneider and Adam Fox scored in the first period and Vincent Trocheck scored early in the second for the Rangers, who held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

Former Ranger Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou scored tying goals for St. Louis. O'Reilly scored to give St. Louis its only lead at 4-3 late in the second period before the Rangers came back.

Flames 3, Coyotes 2

Nazem Kadri capped a three-point performance with the game-winning goal late in the third period to pace host Calgary to a victory over Arizona.

Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm also scored in the win while goaltender Dan Vladar made 18 saves in a clutch performance for the Flames, who have won three of four games. Jonathan Huberdeau collected two assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Jakob Chychrun both collected one goal and one assist for the Coyotes, who are winless in five games and are on a 1-6-3 slide. Goalie Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots.

