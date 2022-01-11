Logo
NHL roundup: Matt Grzelcyk logs 5 points as Bruins top Caps
11 Jan 2022 03:49PM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 03:47PM)
Matt Grzelcyk had a goal and four assists as the Boston Bruins recorded a 7-3 road win over the Washington Capitals on Monday.

It was a milestone night for Grzelcyk, who had never before recorded even three points in a game during his six NHL seasons.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each scored two goals and added an assist for the Bruins, the second consecutive two-goal game for each of the forwards. Craig Smith had a goal and an assist, while Anton Blidh and Taylor Hall each had two assists. Erik Haula also scored for Boston.

Conor Sheary scored twice and T.J. Oshie added a goal for the Capitals, who are 0-2-2 in their past four games.

Avalanche 4, Kraken 3

Nicolas Aube-Kubel had two goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and Colorado rallied to beat Seattle in Denver.

Devon Toews also scored, Pavel Francouz stopped 23 shots and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Avalanche, who have won five straight.

Jared McCann and Marcus Johansson each had a goal and an assist for the Kraken. Colin Blackwell also scored and Philipp Grubauer had 31 saves against his former team.

Kings 3, Rangers 1

Cal Petersen made 22 saves and Los Angeles downed visiting New York for its fourth win in five games.

Phillip Danault, Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe scored and Trevor Moore had two assists for the Kings.

Mika Zibanejad scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 36 saves for the Rangers, who had won four of their previous five.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

