NHL roundup: Tim Stutzle helps Senators rally past Flames

Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday.

Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.

Stutzle had assists on all three of the Senators' earlier goals, and the forward matched a personal best with four points in a game. He accomplished the feat for the fourth time in his career, with three of those games coming this season. Mads Sogaard, Ottawa's 22-year-old goaltender, stopped 34 of 37 shots in his fourth career NHL game.

For Calgary, Dillon Dube scored two goals and Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist. The Flames are 12-9-11 in one-goal games this season, with the 20 combined one-goal losses leading the NHL.

Panthers 2, Wild 1 (SO)

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves - including two on breakaways - and added two more stops in a shootout as Florida prevailed in Saint Paul, Minn.

Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout for the Panthers, who got a goal in regulation from Eetu Luostarinen. Mats Zuccarello converted his shootout chance for Minnesota, but Bobrovsky stopped Kirill Kaprizov and Frederick Gaudreau to nail down the victory.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson finished with 33 saves, and Kirill Kaprizov netted a regulation goal. Kaprizov leads Minnesota in goals (30) and points (63). His 33 assists are tied for the team lead with Zuccarello, who picked up a point on Kaprizov's tally.

Kings 5, Sabres 2

Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists to help host Los Angeles earn a win against Buffalo.

Adrian Kempe added a goal and an assist and Phillip Danault had three assists for the Kings, who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Arthur Kaliyev, Sean Walker and Matt Roy each netted a goal, and Los Angeles' Pheonix Copley made 27 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson and Casey Mittelstadt collected two assists apiece and Craig Anderson made 23 saves in his first start since Jan. 23.

Coyotes 4, Predators 2

Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead visiting Arizona to a victory over Nashville.

Nick Schmaltz scored a goal for the third straight game and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, who extended their point streak to six games with their first road victory since Nov. 23 at Carolina.

Roman Josi and Colton Sissons scored goals for the Predators, who lost for the second time in their last three games. Kevin Lankinen, making his first start since Jan. 17, stopped just 15 of 18 shots.

Red Wings 6, Canucks 1

Dylan Larkin scored twice to lead visiting Detroit past Vancouver. Gustav Lindstrom and Robby Fabbri both collected one goal and one assist while Pius Suter and Jonatan Berggren also scored for the Red Wings.

Michael Rasmussen notched a pair of assists in a return to his hometown and Andrew Copp also had two assists for Detroit. Ville Husso made 29 saves as the Red Wings claimed both halves of a home-and-home series with the Canucks.

Sheldon Dries replied for the Canucks, who have just one win in their past five games (1-3-1). Collin Delia stopped 17 shots.

