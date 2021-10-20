NHL roundup: Wild earn wild OT win over Jets

Joel Eriksson Ek's overtime winner completed his hat trick and Mats Zuccarello scored twice and added two assists to lead the Minnesota Wild to an incredible 6-5 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets in their home opener on Tuesday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won three straight to start the season. Goalie Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots. Minnesota erased four deficits, including a two-goal hole in the final five minutes of the third period, to force overtime.

Eriksson Ek, who forced overtime by scoring with the goalie pulled and 59 seconds left in regulation, completed a three-way passing play on an odd-man rush with 90 seconds left in OT.

Kyle Connor scored twice in a three-point game while Andrew Copp scored once and added two assists for the Jets, who have lost three straight games to start season. Josh Morrissey and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 38 shots.

Oilers 6, Ducks 5

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists to help Edmonton defeat visiting Anaheim.

Zack Kassian also scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Evan Bouchard added a goal and assist for the Oilers, who have won their first three games. Edmonton goalie Mike Smith yielded four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Mikko Koskinen, who stopped 20 of 21 shots the rest of the way.

Sam Steel and Kevin Shattenkirk scored two goals each, Nicolas Deslauriers also scored and Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves for the Ducks.

Sharks 5, Canadiens 0

Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two NHL goals and drew a penalty that led to a power-play tally as San Jose blanked host Montreal for its second straight win to start the season.

Adin Hill made 21 saves to post his first shutout with the Sharks since being acquired in an offseason trade with Arizona. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson each added a goal and two assists, Kevin Labanc also scored and Logan Couture had two assists.

Montreal goalie Jake Allen, playing while Carey Price is in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, stopped 20 of 25 shots.

Predators 2, Kings 1

Tanner Jeannot scored the tiebreaking goal at 5:06 of the third period as Nashville rallied to defeat visiting Los Angeles.

Matt Duchene also scored and goaltender Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who earned their first victory in three games this season.

Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar scored his fifth goal of the campaign, tied with Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi for the NHL lead. Goalie Calvin Petersen, who was celebrating his 27th birthday, stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Stars 2, Penguins 1 (SO)

Alexander Radulov scored the deciding goal in a shootout to give visiting Dallas a win over Pittsburgh.

Radulov, the last of six shooters, froze Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry by holding onto the puck, then crossed him up with a backhander to seal the win. Joe Pavelski also beat Jarry in the shootout. Jeff Carter was the only Penguins shooter to beat Dallas goaltender Braden Holtby.

Michael Raffl scored a regulation goal for Dallas, and Holtby made 27 saves through regulation and overtime. John Marino scored for Pittsburgh, which had won five straight games between the clubs. Holtby stopped 27 shots.

Devils 4, Kraken 2

Dawson Mercer scored his first NHL goal 5:02 into the first period for New Jersey, which overcame an early injury to star Jack Hughes to beat expansion Seattle in Newark, N.J.

Damon Severson, Jimmy Vesey and Pavel Zacha also scored for the Devils, who have won each of their first two games. Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves. Hughes left after absorbing a hard check into the boards with 1:06 left in the first period.

Riley Sheahan and Jared McCann scored and Joey Daccord recorded 29 saves for the Kraken, who went 1-3-1 on their inaugural road trip.

Panthers 4, Lightning 1

Rookie Anton Lundell scored his first goal and added an assist as Florida beat host Tampa Bay in the first of four regular-season meetings between the in-state rivals.

Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and added an assist, Anthony Duclair scored into an empty net, and Sam Reinhart notched two assists for Florida, which is 3-0-0 for the second straight season. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight stopped 30 of 31 shots.

Brayden Point recorded his first goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three markers on 31 shots and defenseman Ryan McDonagh played in his 200th game for the Lightning.

Capitals 6, Avalanche 3

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his first two goals of the season and added an assist to lift host Washington past Colorado.

Nick Jensen collected a goal and an assist, Anthony Mantha, Nic Dowd and Alexander Ovechkin also tallied and Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves in his season debut for the Capitals.

J.T. Compher had a goal and an assist and Mikko Rantanen and Darren Helm also scored for Colorado, which opened its three-game road trip with a second straight loss. Darcy Kuemper logged 34 saves.

Islanders 4, Blackhawks 1

Ilya Sorokin stopped a career-best 39 shots and Oliver Wahlstrom scored twice in a three-goal third period to boost New York to a victory at Chicago.

New York earned its first win of the season despite being outshot 40-29. The Islanders benefitted from Wahlstrom's first career multi-goal game and a stellar outing from Sorokin, who lost the bid for his fourth career shutout with 26 seconds to play on MacKenzie Entwistle's goal.

Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 25 saves for Chicago.

Sabers 5, Canucks 2

Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson scored 23 seconds apart early in the third period to break a tie as Buffalo remained undefeated with a victory over visiting Vancouver.

Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist, Dylan Cozens had a pair of assists and Rasmus Asplund added an empty-net goal for Buffalo, which improved to 3-0-0 for the first time since 2008. Craig Anderson finished with 32 saves.

Bo Horvat and Justin Dowling scored goals for Vancouver, which took its third loss in four games to start a season-opening, coast-to-coast, six-game road trip. Thatcher Demko made 38 saves for the Canucks.

Red Wings 4, Blue Jackets 1

Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal and added an assist as host Detroit topped Columbus. The 19-year-old left winger, the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, retreated to the locker room in the late going after taking a hard hit.

Tyler Bertuzzi supplied his fifth goal of the season after scoring four in the Red Wings' opener against Tampa Bay. Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Erne added empty-net goals for Detroit, and Thomas Greiss made 22 saves.

Boone Jenner scored the lone Columbus goal, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 41 shots.

