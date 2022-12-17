NHL roundup: Wild's Mats Zuccarello (hat trick) stings Blackhawks

Mats Zuccarello had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday in Saint Paul, Minn.

Zuccarello tied a personal best with four points. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) over the course of a nine-game point streak. Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, which has four straight wins, while Sam Steel contributed two assists.

Jonathan Toews produced Chicago's goal, scoring during a power play at 8:27 of the third period. The Blackhawks are 1-13-1 in their last 15 games, and have lost six straight. In those games, Chicago has been shut out twice and scored only six goals. The Blackhawks' 67 goals are the fewest of any team in the NHL this season.

Minnesota goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury contributed to the Blackhawks' scoring woes by stopping 29 of 30 shots. Fleury (who played for Chicago last season) earned his 11th win. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 of 21 shots for the Blackhawks.

Blues 5, Flames 2

Jordan Kyrou scored twice and goaltender Thomas Greiss made 41 saves to lead visiting St. Louis to a victory over Calgary.

Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich both collected one goal and one assist and Brandon Saad also scored for the Blues, who have won three straight games. Greiss was especially strong in stopping all 15 shots he faced in a one-sided second period.

Connor Mackey scored twice and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who have lost five straight games.

Coyotes 5, Islanders 4

Clayton Keller was credited with two goals for host Arizona, which overcame a two-goal, first-period deficit to beat New York in Tempe, Ariz.

Shayne Gostisbehere, Nick Bjugstad and Travis Boyd also scored for the Coyotes, who have won three of four (3-1-0) following a six-game losing streak (0-4-2). Goalie Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves as Arizona completed a season sweep. Vejmelka and the Coyotes beat the Islanders, 2-0, in Elmont, N.Y., on Nov. 10.

Sebastian Aho, Mathew Barzal, Noah Dobson and Anthony Beauvillier scored for the Islanders, who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and six of eight (2-5-1). Goalie Ilya Sorokin recorded 24 saves.

