Sport

NHL-Sweden to host four NHL regular-season games in November
NHL-Sweden to host four NHL regular-season games in November

FILE PHOTO: Apr 24, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates after he scored the games winning goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime of game four of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

27 Apr 2023 01:40AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2023 01:40AM)
The National Hockey League (NHL) will hold four regular-season games in Sweden next season featuring the Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild, the league said on Wednesday.

There will be a game each day from Nov. 16-19 at Avicii Arena in Stockholm with a clash between Detroit and Ottawa kicking off the 2023 NHL Global Series - Sweden.

For the Maple Leafs, who Forbes lists as the NHL's second most valuable team, their Nov. 17 clash against Detroit will mark the first time they play a regular season game outside of North America.

Minnesota will face Ottawa on Nov. 18 before closing out the series against Toronto on Nov. 19.

There are 36 players of European nationalities on the Red Wings, Wild, Senators and Maple Leafs, including 21 Swedish players.

To date, there have been 38 NHL regular-season games played outside of North America, including 32 played in Europe. There have been 13 NHL regular-season games played in Sweden.

Source: Reuters

