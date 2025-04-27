Nice defender Abdelmonem sidelined with cruciate ligament tear

Egyptian defender Mohamed Abdelmonem suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his right knee during Nice's 3-1 win over Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain on Friday, the club said on Saturday.

"His injury will remain the dark cloud hanging over Nice's victory in Paris over PSG. It was in the 63rd minute of the match at the Parc des Princes when Mohamed Abdelmonem collapsed in Nice's penalty area," Nice said in statement.

"The first images led us to fear that it was a serious injury. The various medical examinations carried out immediately after the match confirmed ... Mohamed has suffered a cruciate ligament rupture.

"OGC Nice dedicates the three points to him and will do everything possible to support him during his months of recovery so that he can return to the pitch even stronger."

The victory lifted Nice to fourth in the standings with 54 points from 31 games.