Nicholls returns for New Zealand after Williamson retirement

June 16 : New Zealand have recalled Henry Nicholls to bat at number three following Kane Williamson’s retirement from international cricket, captain Tom Latham said on Tuesday a day before the start of the second test against England at the Oval.

Williamson departed as New Zealand's most prolific run-scorer at the age of 35, having accumulated more than 19,000 international runs and anchoring the team through its most successful era across all formats.

"It's a really exciting opportunity for him to come back into the side in a role, at three, that he's been doing for Canterbury at home," Latham told reporters.

"I think the good thing with Henry is he's always been able to adapt to situations. He's pretty much batted from the top to the middle throughout his international career, and he'll do whatever is required for the team."

Nicholls, 34, last featured in tests against Zimbabwe last year and has 58 caps. He now faces the task of filling the slot at number three after England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a 115-run victory inside four days at Lord’s.