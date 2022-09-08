Logo
Kyrgios fined US$14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown
Kyrgios fined US$14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

Kyrgios fined US$14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

Smashing time: Nick Kyrgios throws his racquet to the ground after losing his quarter-final to Karen Khachanov. (Photo: AFP/Corey Sipkin)

08 Sep 2022 12:15PM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 12:15PM)
NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios was fined US$14,000 on Wednesday (Sep 8) for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at the end of his US Open defeat to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian violently crushed two racquets into the surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after his five-set quarter-final loss on Tuesday.

It was his fifth sanction of the tournament after he was earlier punished for bad language and spitting.

His fines totalled US$32,500 although the sum will only cause a small dent in his total prize money of US$445,000.

Wimbledon runner-up Kyrgios was seen as a potential champion in New York but his 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 loss to Russia's Khachanov left him "devastated".

"Just feel like it was either winning it all or nothing at all, to be honest," said Kyrgios.

"I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like."

Source: AFP/wt

