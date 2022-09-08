Kyrgios fined US$14,000 for US Open racquet meltdown

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios was fined US$14,000 on Wednesday (Sep 8) for his spectacular double racquet smashing tantrum at the end of his US Open defeat to Karen Khachanov.

The Australian violently crushed two racquets into the surface of the Arthur Ashe Stadium after his five-set quarter-final loss on Tuesday.

It was his fifth sanction of the tournament after he was earlier punished for bad language and spitting.

His fines totalled US$32,500 although the sum will only cause a small dent in his total prize money of US$445,000.