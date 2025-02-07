Nico Gonzalez helps Man City fill void left by Rodri's absence, Guardiola says

Manchester City's new midfield signing Nico Gonzalez will help them plug the gap caused by the absence of injured key player Rodri, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who has been out since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in September, is included in City's squad for the Champions League's knockout stages despite being ruled out for the season by Guardiola.

"It's a position where we were weak after the absence from Rodri," Guardiola said about Gonzalez, who joined from Porto on Monday on a four-and-a-half-year deal after City paid 60 million euros ($62.27 million) for the 23-year-old.

"I know him from the Barcelona academy and his father was working here. I'm really pleased from the effort of the club to bring him here for the next years."

Last season's beaten finalists City visit third-tier Leyton Orient in an FA Cup fourth round clash on Saturday, and Guardiola said he expected a tough game.

"Always we've had problems away in this competition... away to teams in the Championship or League One or even League Two," he said.

"Always we struggle. But we are ready for the challenge. Every game is a new opportunity."

When asked about City women's team striker Khadija Shaw facing racist abuse, the manager said he stood by her.

"We would be lucky if this was just in world football. Unfortunately it's in the whole entire world," he said.

"It's really more difficult for me to understand that people can defend these stupid things. I support her, like I support all people who receive abuse in terms of racism, gender."

($1 = 0.9635 euros)