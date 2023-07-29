Logo
Nigeria defender Bassey joins Fulham from Ajax
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group A - Rangers v Ajax Amsterdam - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 1, 2022 Ajax Amsterdam's Calvin Bassey reacts REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

29 Jul 2023 03:45AM
Fulham have signed Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax Amsterdam on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

They did not disclose the transfer fee, but British media said Fulham would pay about 21 million pounds ($27.00 million) for the 23-year-old.

He has 10 caps after making his Nigeria debut last year.

Bassey previously played for Rangers, winning the SPL and Scottish Cup and featured in the 2022 Europa League final when they were beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I know how big a club Fulham is," Bassey told the club's TV channel. "They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League, the best league in the world, so I didn’t have to think much about it."

Fulham came 10th last season for their first top-half Premier League finish since 2012.

($1 = 0.7777 pounds)

Source: Reuters

