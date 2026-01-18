Logo
Nigeria edge Egypt on penalties for third place at Cup of Nations
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Nigeria's Ademola Lookman scores a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah misses a penalty during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Nigeria's Moses Simon in action with Egypt's Mohanad Lasheen REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Nigeria's Ademola Lookman in action with Egypt's Hamdy Fath REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Soccer Football - CAF Africa Cup of Nations - Morocco 2025 - Third Place Match - Egypt v Nigeria - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca, Morocco - January 17, 2026 Nigeria's Bright Osayi-Samuel in action with Egypt's Emam Ashour REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
18 Jan 2026 02:53AM
CASABLANCA, Jan 17 : Nigeria secured third place at the Africa Cup of Nations, edging Egypt 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in Saturday’s bronze medal match.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made two saves from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to set up Nigeria's success in the shootout at Casablanca's Stade Mohamed V.

Nigeria had the ball in Egypt’s net twice but the efforts from Paul Onauchu in the first half and Ademola Lookman after the break were ruled out.

Onauchu’s was disallowed because he had elbowed Egypt defender Hamdi Fathy in the face, which was confirmed after a VAR check.

Lookman, who come on as a halftime substitute, had his effort chalked off for offside.

Nigeria have now finished third at nine Cup of Nations tournaments.

Source: Reuters
