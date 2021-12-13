Nigeria replace coach Rohr ahead of AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the departure of coach Gernot Rohr just weeks ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, with technical director Augustine Eguavoen taking charge on an interim basis.

Rohr, who had coached the side since August 2016, led Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup finals and a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but came under fire for poor results against lower-ranked opponents in recent outings.

Nigeria were held 1-1 by Cape Verde in November and suffered a 1-0 home defeat by the Central African Republic in October in 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

"The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end," said NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi in a statement. "We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria."

Eguavoen, who coached Nigeria from 2005-2007, will take charge of preparing the team for the Cup of Nations in Cameroon between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6 pending the appointment of a permanent coach.

Nigeria have been drawn into Group D along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)