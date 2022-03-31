Logo
Nigeria sack coaches after World Cup qualification failure
FILE PHOTO: Football - FIFA U17 World Championship Finland 2003 , Group B , Australia v Nigeria , Turku Stadium, Turku , Finland , 16/8/03
Nigeria Coach - Augustine Eguavoen
Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee Smith

31 Mar 2022 08:03PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 08:03PM)
The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) technical director Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down and the entire men’s senior national team coaching staff have been axed after they failed to earn a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria were surprisingly defeated on the away goals rule by Ghana in their playoff round tie, having reached six of the previous seven World Cup finals dating back to the 1994 tournament in the United States.

"Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect," The NFF said in a statement on Thursday.

"The NFF has in the meantime terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect.

"A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately."

Former Nigeria internationals Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo and Salisu Yusuf joined Eguavoen's technical team last month with promises of two-and-a-half year contracts, which have now been withdrawn.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

