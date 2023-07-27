Logo
Nigeria stun Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia v Nigeria - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 27, 2023 Australia's Katrina Gorry looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Dan Peled
Nigeria stun Australia 3-2 at Women's World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group B - Australia v Nigeria - Brisbane Football Stadium, Brisbane, Australia - July 27, 2023 Australia's Steph Catley and Clare Hunt look dejected after the match REUTERS/Dan Peled
27 Jul 2023 08:18PM (Updated: 27 Jul 2023 08:36PM)
(Makes clear in last para that Australia must beat Canada to guarantee progress)

BRISBANE : Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 on Thursday to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice.

Asisat Oshoala volleyed into an open goal in the 72nd minute to seal a deserved win for the Africans after Uchenna Kanu cancelled out Emily van Egmond's opener on the cusp of halftime and Osinachi Ohale nudged Nigeria ahead after the break.

Australia cut the deficit to one goal when Alanna Kennedy nodded home a header in the 10th minute of stoppage time but Nigeria rode out the final seconds to claim one of their finest wins in their ninth appearance at the global showpiece.

The win in front of a huge crowd at Lang Park put Nigeria top of Group B level with Canada on four points but ahead on goal difference. The 11-time African champions play eliminated Ireland in their last group match.

The Matildas must now beat Canada in their last match to guarantee qualifying for the last 16 at a tournament where they fancied themselves among the chief title threats.

(This story has been refiled to clarify that Australia must beat Canada to guarantee progress in the tournament, in paragraph 5)

Source: Reuters

