Nigeria's Osimhen 'available' for AFCON despite injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Napoli - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 21, 2021 Napoli's Victor Osimhen leaves the pitch after an injury REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

22 Dec 2021 12:44PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 12:41PM)
Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen said he will be fit for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after returning to training ahead of schedule following a serious head injury.

Napoli's Osimhen suffered facial fractures after a clash of heads with Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar on Nov. 21 and required titanium plates and screws to be affixed to his cheekbone and eye socket.

Napoli's initial assessment was that Osimhen would be out for three months but the forward returned to training on Tuesday wearing a protective mask, giving him a chance of making the Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

"I will be available for AFCON unless if (I) am not among the players picked to represent NIGERIA," Osimhen tweeted.

Osimhen was in a good run of form prior to his injury, with nine goals and two assists for Napoli as well as four goals for Nigeria in World Cup qualifying.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D along with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe said on Tuesday the tournament would go ahead as planned despite concerns about a lack of organisation, incomplete building work and the threat of coronavirus outbreaks.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

