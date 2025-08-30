Night owl Alcaraz thrives in early third-round US Open win

NEW YORK :Five-times major winner Carlos Alcaraz is used to playing under the U.S. Open's bright lights but thrived under the afternoon sun as he brushed aside injury concerns to beat Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-2 6-4 6-0.

Organisers typically save the Spanish second seed for the prime time evening slot but gave dayside ticket-holders a treat as they scheduled Alcaraz's third-round affair for the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's just the second match that I played (at) 11:00 am or 11:30 am," he said. "I just went to bed at 11:00 pm, 11:15 pm. That for me is really weird, to be honest, which I am really proud about it."

Early bird Alcaraz had no apparent issues pushing his extraordinary run this season further - with a 42-2 record since April - and setting up a fourth-round meeting with Arthur Rinderknech of France.

"Every time that I step on the court, I'm just locked in since the first point until the last one," said Alcaraz, who unexpectedly exited in the second round a year ago.

"I'm taking last year as motivation coming into this year, be more hungry, ambitious to do great things here."

The 2022 champion took control of the first set immediately, breaking Darderi with a forehand winner in the second game and again on set point when his opponent hit the ball into the net.

Darderi had three double faults before dropping serve with a backhand error in the fourth game of the second set but found his competitive spirit when he broke back from the baseline in the seventh.

Alcaraz gave his legions of fans a brief fright as he took a medical timeout with the physio after the ninth game, telling the staff member that he had begun to feel something wrong with his right knee earlier in the set.

The concern was short-lived as Darderi committed another double-fault on set point and Alcaraz sprinted through the third set, later telling reporters he had only met with the physio as a precaution.

Alcaraz also quashed rumours that he went out for a meal with rival Jannik Sinner this week after photos of the duo at a New York restaurant set social media ablaze.

"It was a coincidence. We could have gone to have lunch or to eat together but it was just a coincidence," he said.

"It wouldn't be weird if we go together to have dinner, so probably one day."