Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Nike cuts ties with Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

Dec 4, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues with an official in the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

06 Dec 2022 01:11AM (Updated: 06 Dec 2022 02:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Nike Inc said on Monday it has cut ties with Kyrie Irving, a month after suspending its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets star in the aftermath of his promotion of an anti-Semitic documentary.

Irving faced heavy criticism after he posted a link to the 2018 documentary film on Twitter in late October and later defended the post. The seven-time All Star has since deleted the post and apologized.

Irving could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

The sportswear giant in November canceled its next Irving-branded shoe release. Several media outlets have reported the sneaker deal to be worth $11 million, but Reuters could not confirm that.

Adidas AG also ended its high-profile partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in late October after a series of anti-Semitic remarks from the rapper.

Irving returned to play for The Nets last month, ending a team-imposed eight-game suspension after the player said he had been on a "learning journey" and was not anti-Semitic. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said it supported Irving's return to the court.

Last year saw the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents, including murder, physical assaults, harassment and vandalism, in the U.S. since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said in its most recent annual audit.

The White House will address rising anti-Semitism in a roundtable event with Jewish leaders on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.